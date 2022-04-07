Cubs vs Brewers Odds, Line, Prediction: 2022 MLB Opening Day Picks, Best Bets From Proven Computer Models

The Milwaukee Brewers began their search for a fifth consecutive appearance after the season, when they began the 2022 MLB season against the host Chicago Cubs on Thursday’s opening day. Milwaukee made it to the playoffs in consecutive years just before their current run, starting with a division title in 2018. The Brewers also won National League Central last season as they tied for the second-highest win total in franchise history with 95 – including 15. Against the Cubs, who endured their first losing season since 2014 with a 71–91 record.

The first pitch at Wrigley Field is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Milwaukee Caesars is a -180 favorite (risk $180 to win) on the money line in the latest Brewers vs. Cubs odds…