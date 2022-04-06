CUET 2022 LIVE: Registration process begins shortly on cuet.samarth.edu.in

Apr 06, 2022 09:05 PM IST
How to apply for CUET 2022
- When the registration window opens, go to cuet.nta.ac.in
- Click on the registration link
- Enter the required information and submit
- Now, login with your user ID and password (Generated after registration)
- Fill the application, upload documents
- Submit the form and take a printout.
Apr 06, 2022 08:30 PM IST
In other news: NEET registration begins
While students wait for updates on CUET, the NTA has started the application process for NEET 2022.
Apr 06, 2022 08:28 PM IST
CUET 2022: Registration yet to begin
The registration process for CUET 2022 is yet to begin on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Apr 06, 2022 07:21 PM IST
Stalin asks PM to do away with CUET
