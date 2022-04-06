CUET 2022 LIVE: Registration process begins shortly on cuet.samarth.edu.in

  • Apr 06, 2022 09:05 PM IST

    How to apply for CUET 2022

    1. When the registration window opens, go to cuet.nta.ac.in
    2. Click on the registration link
    3. Enter the required information and submit
    4. Now, login with your user ID and password (Generated after registration)
    5. Fill the application, upload documents
    6. Submit the form and take a printout.

  • Apr 06, 2022 08:30 PM IST

    In other news: NEET registration begins

    While students wait for updates on CUET, the NTA has started the application process for NEET 2022.

  • Apr 06, 2022 08:28 PM IST

    CUET 2022: Registration yet to begin

    The registration process for CUET 2022 is yet to begin on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

  • Apr 06, 2022 07:21 PM IST

    Stalin asks PM to do away with CUET


