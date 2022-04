Live

The entrance exam of CUET 2022 for admission to UG programmes will be conducted in the first and second week of July in computer-based mode.

CUET 2022 Exam Live: Registrations to open today at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Application form, direct link here

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the dates of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for UG programmes. As per the new notification, the CUET UG application form 2022 will be released on April 6….