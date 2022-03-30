Cult show Star Academy is back on TF1 soon!

Kids young and old will be able to sing “La Moussieieiqui, La Moussieuiqui…” again with the new Star Academy nominees. according to the newspaper Parisian , The famous telecrochet that marked the 2000s must go back to the K antenna TF1 before the end of the year.

Star Academy for Close Friends, Star AC, was a program launched in 2001 that, in the vein of a loft story, presented 16 student-candidates locked in a palace to learn to sing, dance, and become stars. Viewers can follow their filmed adventures 24 hours a day and finish a contestant each week during a prime.

Star Academy reveals and launches the careers of Jennifer, Nolvain LeRoy, Elodie Frege and Olivia Ruiz. We also remember the victory of Pratik Gregory LeMarchal, who died of cystic fibrosis in 2007.

The show still generates a lot of excitement, as shown in…