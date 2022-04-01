‘Cultural change’ needed for people with possible COVID-19 symptoms in Ireland

There is a need for a “cultural change” in Irish society, where it is considered “vulgar” to go to work or school, which may be COVID-19, the Irish College of General Practitioners has said.

Dr Nuala O’Connor, head of the group on COVID-19, said it is important to protect vulnerable people in society and anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and wear a mask when they need to go out.

He told RT Radio’s Morning Ireland that there were signs that the current wave of the BA.2 version was peaking. Taniste Leo Varadkar told RTE Prime Time last night that it was Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan’s…