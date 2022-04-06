Scotland’s historical and cultural ties are being celebrated in North America as part of the annual Tartan Day celebrations.

And for this year’s events, Scottish government minister Angus Robertson was sent to fly the flag in Canada and the United States.

The trip is seen by supporters as a great opportunity to boost Scottish tourism numbers, but some have criticized the way taxpayer money is spent during a cost of living crisis.

The Scottish government has yet to disclose how much money is being spent or budgeted on the visit – something that Scottish conservatives say is “deeply concerning”.

What is Tartan Day?

Tartan Day is a North American celebration of Scottish heritage and is observed annually on 6 April, which is the anniversary of Arboth’s declaration.

He was…