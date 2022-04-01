Culture change needed to stop people going to work when sick

There is a need for a “cultural change” in Irish society, so it is considered “vulgar” to go to work or school with symptoms that may be COVID, according to Dr Nuala O’Connor, COVID lead of the Irish College of General Practitioners can.

It was important to protect the vulnerable in society, she said, so anyone experiencing symptoms should stay at home, and wear a mask if they need to go out, she told RT radio’s Morning Ireland .

Although there were signs that infection from the BA2 variant was peaking, it was still important to stay home if symptoms were experienced or not aggravated, she said.

Asked about proposals to reduce the number of days of isolation, Dr. O’Connor said there is new evidence that fewer days of isolation are sufficient and that it was…