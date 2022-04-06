Cup of Cavs: News and links for the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday, April 6

Good morning. Yesterday’s game went bad, but most games they’ve played are without Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. This team is not going to miss out on the talented lineup just looking at the injuries they are dealing with.

first sip

Despite the terrible performance against orlando magicOf course, the Cavs are still in a good position to be seeded 7th or 8th, meaning they will only need to win one of two possible play-in games to advance to the playoffs. The Cavs are currently a game and a half on both Atlanta Hawks And Brooklyn Nets while two and a half games up Charlotte Hornets, The Cavs won’t have a tie-breaker on the Hawks or the Nets, whatever happens last week. The Cavs would have had a tiebreaker over the Hornet if it came down…