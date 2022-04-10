Cup Series races rain in Martinsville, start of wintry mix delays

MARTINSVILLE, VA – A haze of rain and chilly weather has halted the start of Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

The driver’s introduction took place shortly after 7 p.m. ET, but the pre-race ceremonies were played during intermittent rain that drenched the 0.526-mile track. This delayed the Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), which was initially scheduled to be flagged off at 7:58 p.m. ET.

related: leaderboard , pictures on the track

When the race starts, Chase will start at Elliot No. 9 at Bush Light Pole…