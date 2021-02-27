LATEST

CUP Teaching Recruitment 2021 Now Apply Non-Teaching 94 Post

Post Name: Fitter: Teaching and Non-teaching (Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Finance Officer, Controller of Examinations, Librarian, Deputy Librarian, Assistant Librarian, Medical Officer) Vacancy at 94 posts.
brief information: Central University of Punjab (CUP) Has issued Latest notification for CUP Teaching Recruitment Belongs to 2021 Teaching and Non-Teaching (Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Finance Officer, Controller of Examinations, Librarian, Deputy Librarian, Assistant Librarian, Medical Officer) Vacancy On 94 posts. Candidates want to apply through the official website cup.edu.in 29/03/2021.

Central University Punjab Jobs 2021 – Apply online for the post of Professor, Officer, Librarian, MO 94

Those candidates are interested in the following Central University of Punjab (CUP) Vacancy 2021 and can fulfill all the eligibility criteria CUP notification Apply online before 2021 Tezpur University Jobs. Below is a brief description of the official notification to the CUP. Tejpur University Other Details Apply Online 2021 Age Limit, Educational Qualification, CUP Recruitment 2021 selection process, application fee, and Teaching and non-teaching TMT in CUP How to apply are given below.

Central University Punjab Recruitment 2021
CUP teaching and non-teaching notification details
Eligibility

  • Candidates must have Graduation from a recognized board / university / institute, passed MBBS or equivalent.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 27/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 29/03/2021.
Application fee

  • General / OBC / EWS Candidate Application Fee Rupee. 1000 / – Rs.
  • No fee for SC / ST candidates.
pay scale

  • Teaching and Non-Teachers (Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Finance Officer, Controller of Examinations, Librarian, Deputy Librarian, Assistant Librarian, Medical Officer) Rupee. 57700-144200 / –
Age Range
Selection Process
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Online.
  • Job Location: All-India.
CUP Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 94 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
Click here
Click here
Click here
