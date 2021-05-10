Curd Benefits: Apply curd in hair and get rid of dandruff disease

1- If you want to reduce your weight as well as get rid of the fat stored on the stomach, then eat yogurt, buttermilk or lassi daily, your daily weight loss will start in a few days and also you Can get rid of your stomach’s germs.

2- Drinking a glass of lassi in an empty stomach every morning improves your digestive system and also enhances your face.

3- If your hair falls too much, then take yogurt regularly for this. By doing this, the problem of your hair will also go away.

4- To get rid of the problem of dandruff, massage your hair roots with curd before bathing regularly. By doing this, the roots of hair become strong and also get rid of the problem of drdurf.