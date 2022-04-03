Curfew, emergency declared after protests against economic crisis in Sri Lanka – National

Sri Lanka imposed a nationwide curfew from Saturday evening until Monday morning, in addition to a state of emergency declared by the president, in an effort to prevent further unrest, more after protesters blamed the government for the worsening economic crisis. In an effort to stop the unrest.

Government information chief Mohan Samarnayake said in a statement that the curfew was being imposed under the powers vested with the President.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa assumed emergency powers at midnight Friday amid widespread protests across the country on Sunday as anger over a lack of essential food, fuel and prolonged power cuts boiled over this week.