Curfew imposed in Rajasthan’s Karauli after clash during bike rally

Curfew was imposed in Karauli city of Rajasthan after communal tension broke out following stone-pelting at a motorcycle rally passing through a Muslim-dominated area on Nav Samvatsar, the first day of the new year under the Hindu calendar on Saturday, officials said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday evening in Karauli city which resulted in arson of shops and vehicles.

“Hindu outfits were taking out a religious bike rally on the occasion of Hindu new year today evening. While the procession reached near a mosque, some miscreants pelted stones on them. This resulted in stone pelting and arson by the other side too in which a few two-wheelers and shops were…