Curfew imposed, Internet shut down in Karauli after attack on Hindu rally

Rajasthan Police has imposed curfew, and internet services have been shut down in Karauli as a consequence of the violence that broke out after stone-pelting at a bike rally in a Muslim ghetto. Internet services have been shut down in the city after a bike rally celebrating the Hindu New Year was attacked on Saturday evening.

On March 2, communal violence broke down in the Hatwara Bazaar area of Karauli when stones were pelted by miscreants at a Hindu bike rally while more than a dozen shops and three bikes were set on fire. Reportedly, 42 people, including policemen, have been injured in the mob attack while the rally celebrating ‘Nav Samvatsar’ passed through a Muslim-dominated area. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumariya informed that over…