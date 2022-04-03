Curfew in Place After Communal Clashes in Rajasthan’s Karauli

Jaipur: Communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan’s Karauli on Saturday, March 2, evening after stones were pelted at a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year, prompting authorities to clamp a curfew, suspend the internet and deploy 600 police personnel.

Around two dozen people were injured in the violence while 30 people were detained, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumariya said, adding the situation is under control.

The rally to mark Nav Samvatsar was passing through a Muslim-dominated area when some people pelted stones. The violence escalated and a few shops and a bike were burnt. Several others were damaged, the police said.

The police control room of Karauli initially said that over 35 persons were injured.

The ADG said…