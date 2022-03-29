Curiosity: Nigeria is playing qualifying for Qatar and the government announced a holiday in March 2022 to encourage the national team

The World Cup is a unique event that changes everything every four years. The Qualifiers going to Qatar are ending and it is defined which teams will participate.

Today Africa will take on their qualifiers and this afternoon is one of the ticket players Nigeria who will face Ghana In the second leg (they tied goalless in the first leg). It is worth remembering that in the African Confederation five round-trip doubles are played between the top ten of the group stage, and the winner of each key goes directly to the World Cup.

The shocking thing is that the Nigerian government decreed National holiday From 1:00 pm, so that its citizens can participate in the National Stadium in Abuja to encourage the team.

The statement said:…