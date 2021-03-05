Curious Case of WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship | sport

Curious case of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. WWE earlier in the night announced a title match for Fastlane.

Fans criticized WWE for their booking. Criticism is sometimes not attacked. However in terms of their women’s tag team championships, WWE deserves every vengeance. Not only is the booking done everywhere, but it is also redundant.

They have created wrestlers and storylines around the championship, as they get closer to Wrestmania. They are not interconnected in some poetic way where everything is building a crescendo (as Vince probably hoped or intended to) but when you put them in your pocket you get tangled up like wired earphones .

Let’s first start with the passion of WWE to include their female champion in the feudatories for the tag titles. Since Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Kabuki Warriors, every female champion in both companies has finally been placed in a clash with the tag champions.

While Becky herself failed to win the title, Asuka and Belle won the title with their singles titles and became double champions. Sasha Banks, Belle’s tag team partner, won the Raw Women’s Championship and also became the double champion.

Banks, the defending SmackDown Women’s Champion, is in fights for the tag titles with Nia Jackson and Shayna Bezler for some reason. He has won another title at Fastlane despite a clean defeat to the champions in the Elimination Chamber.

Lana, Naomi, Dakota Kai and Rakil Gonzalez

Not even noticing that Lana and Naomi. The two won a number one contender in a random episode of Raw and they have yet to receive their title shots!

Down at NXT, Dakota Kai and Raquil Gonzalez won the Inaugural Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic to gain a shot at the women’s tag title. Not only was the match taken in a random episode of NXT instead of a takeover, the match also had a controversial finale.

Do they get a rematch? We will have to wait until next week to find out. We know that Sasha and Bianca Belair will go one more, despite getting a chance opposite Naomi and Lana and losing to Clean opposite Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Interestingly, Banks and Belair are about to face each other for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. This is a high profile dream match and the two are connecting instead of making that story?

Seeds of discord and contempt should already be there by now. There must be a reason for conflict.

Even if WWE is planning a face-to-face match, the two should not work together. If WWE intends to commission Banks Heal, another title could be obtained from the very wrestlers without the opportunity to be more deserving of it.

