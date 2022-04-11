Curious posting of Manchester City vs Dario Civitanich. liverpool

The Banfield striker did not travel to Paraná but posted an amusing tweet during a Premier League leaders meeting.

Darius WitanichJoe missed out on Banfield’s narrow win against Patronato Due to injury, took the opportunity to watch the live game in the middle Manchester City You liverpoolfirst and second of Premier Leaguerespectively.

without a doubt it was One of the best games so far this year (it ended 2-2 with goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Diogo Jota, Gabriel Jesus and Sadio Mane), On the one hand, the ownership style of those Pep…