ITV love stories always smitten us with their perfections. The couple and their matchless performance pull our heartstrings. Right from chemistry to execution; ITV couple tries their best to gain audience attention. Now amid so many perfect couples; Indian Television is witnessing some imperfect couple currently. These couple are imperfect but together they are perfect! Fans are enjoying the pairing and leaving no chance to drool over their favorite. So, here we are highlighting top 5 imperfectly perfect couple; comment for your favorite.

Current imperfectly perfect love stories of ITV! Choose your favorite

Shaurya-Anokhi:

Star Plus show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani lead Shaurya and Anokhi’s Jodi is winning audience heart. The love story of professor and student is rare. Inspite of that fans accepted SHAKHI and is showering their love to them. In real life such combination is judged but Shaurya and Anokhi is surely breaking the taboos.

The first time pairing of Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha is like a cherry on top. Duo performance is remarkable!

Anirudh- Bondita:

The Jodi of Anirudh and Bondita is exceptional and so as the colors show ‘Barrister Babu’. 21 years old Anirudh married 8 years old Bondita to save her from getting burned as per ‘Sati Pratha’. Fans started liking the Jodi of Anirudh and Bondita. The romantic love story of Anirudh and Bondita is yet to start. Still the Jodi of Aurra Bhatnagar and Pravisht Mishra as Bondita and Anirudh has audience heart.

Darsh- Nandini:

Star Plus newly launched ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’ is hooking audience for showcasing a love story of a visually impaired Darsh and village girl Nandini. Darsh and Nandini are poles apart. But Nandini’s real mind set and good heart made Darsh to fall for her. How the love story of blind man and normal girl will progress, it will be interesting to watch.

Molkki- Virendra Pratap:

Age is just a number. Magic of love can be created, if two souls deeply falls for each other. The Jodi of Mollki and Virendra is the proof. Fans just can’t resist themselves from falling for Priyal Mahajan and Amar Upadhyay for playing the character of Molkki and Virendra.

Heer-Virat:

Colors show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is well-known for portraying the story of third-gender of the society. Heer is transgender yet fallen for normal man Virat. Love story of a transgender and normal man is rare again. All thanks to Simba Nagpal and Jigyasa Singh for their flawless performance.

