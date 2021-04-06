ENTERTAINMENT

Current imperfectly perfect love stories of ITV! Choose your favorite

Avatar
By
Posted on
Current imperfectly perfect love stories of ITV! Choose your favorite

ITV love stories always smitten us with their perfections. The couple and their matchless performance pull our heartstrings. Right from chemistry to execution; ITV couple tries their best to gain audience attention. Now amid so many perfect couples; Indian Television is witnessing some imperfect couple currently. These couple are imperfect but together they are perfect! Fans are enjoying the pairing and leaving no chance to drool over their favorite. So, here we are highlighting top 5 imperfectly perfect couple; comment for your favorite.

Current imperfectly perfect love stories of ITV! Choose your favorite

Shaurya-Anokhi:

Star Plus show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani lead Shaurya and Anokhi’s Jodi is winning audience heart. The love story of professor and student is rare. Inspite of that fans accepted SHAKHI and is showering their love to them. In real life such combination is judged but Shaurya and Anokhi is surely breaking the taboos.

The first time pairing of Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha is like a cherry on top. Duo performance is remarkable!

Anirudh- Bondita:

The Jodi of Anirudh and Bondita is exceptional and so as the colors show ‘Barrister Babu’. 21 years old Anirudh married 8 years old Bondita to save her from getting burned as per ‘Sati Pratha’. Fans started liking the Jodi of Anirudh and Bondita. The romantic love story of Anirudh and Bondita is yet to start. Still the Jodi of Aurra Bhatnagar and Pravisht Mishra as Bondita and Anirudh has audience heart.

Darsh- Nandini:

Star Plus newly launched ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’ is hooking audience for showcasing a love story of a visually impaired Darsh and village girl Nandini. Darsh and Nandini are poles apart. But Nandini’s real mind set and good heart made Darsh to fall for her. How the love story of blind man and normal girl will progress, it will be interesting to watch.

Molkki- Virendra Pratap:

Age is just a number. Magic of love can be created, if two souls deeply falls for each other. The Jodi of Mollki and Virendra is the proof. Fans just can’t resist themselves from falling for Priyal Mahajan and Amar Upadhyay for playing the character of Molkki and Virendra.

Heer-Virat:

Colors show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is well-known for portraying the story of third-gender of the society. Heer is transgender yet fallen for normal man Virat. Love story of a transgender and normal man is rare again. All thanks to Simba Nagpal and Jigyasa Singh for their flawless performance.

Choose your favorite couple and tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned with us for more news, spoilers and latest updates.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
758
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
758
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
752
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
735
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
728
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
722
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
681
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
648
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
609
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
605
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top