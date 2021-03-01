Currents Awards: Golden Globes 2021 Live Reddit NBC TV Channel – TMT Daily

Welcome and Hello Awards Show Fan’s biggest show in February is to watch Golden Globes 2021. After facing some logical challenges, the 2021 Golden Globes will kick off this year’s award season on Sunday. Despite some dazzling snubs (I May Destroy), there are plenty of big shows and performances to root for.

Eager to tune in? Here’s everything you need to know to see the 2021 Golden Globes, including nomination, start time, and livestream options.

Start date and time

US: Sunday, February 28 at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET

Australia: AEDT on Monday, March 1 at noon

UK: 1pm GMT on Monday, 1 March

Who is hosting?

Watch: live stream

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. This will be the fourth time they have hosted together – although they won’t actually be in the same room. Like most award shows today, the globe will be a virtual show. While Poehler will host The Beverly Hilton, where globes are usually held, Fay will be set up at The Rainbow Room at 30 Rock at NBC’s corporate headquarters. Let’s hope there are no lag issues.

How to watch or livestream

The virtual ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Here are some ways you can watch NBC – and of course, the seven-day free trial is your friend.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now costs $ 55 per month and includes NBC. You can use your channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed from Fox and other local networks in your zip code.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with live TV costs $ 65 per month and includes NBC, but check to see what live channels Hulu offers in your area.

Youtube tv

YouTube TV costs $ 65 per month and includes NBC. Plug in your zip code on your channel lineup page to see where local networks are available.

Other ways to watch NBC include Sling TV ($ 30 per month – for very few other channels) or Fubo TV ($ 60 per month).

Australia: Foxtel is likely to broadcast the Fox 8 ceremony, as it has done in previous years.

Britain: Unfortunately, no British channel airs the show. But if you enjoy the red carpet, it will likely be featured on the Golden Globes Facebook page. Winners will also be announced early via Twitter, so that is your best bet.

Enrollment

Nominees announced on NBC Today’s show Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Was performed by Henson on 3 February. See the full list here.

Who are the favorites to win?

Chloe Zhao’s acclaimed stroller is the big noise for Best Picture (drama). It is a tight best actress race between Viola Davis and Frances MacDormand, but Best Actor should see a posthumous victory for Chadwick Boseman. You can find predictions of our complete winners here.

Will there be a red carpet?

The Emmys did an at-home version of the red carpet last year, so perhaps we’ll see the same committed and tongue-in-cheek celebrity in the Globe at home version. There is also a possibility of hybrid in-person appearances for Beverly Hilton and stay-at-home people. The Globes will begin their pre-show on Twitter and on their website at 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET.

How to see Golden Globes 2021 in the UK

Bad news, Brits – no UK channel is airing the Golden Globes 2021 awards ceremony.

Americans abroad who wish to see it live can do so using a VPN such as ExpresswayPN.

How to see golden globe 2021 in canada

Canadians can watch the Golden Globes on CTV on the same day and time as Americans.

Host the Golden Globe 2021

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting the 2021 Golden Globes. This marks her fourth time as emcees of celebrations after appearances in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

But this is the first time they are hosting from different venues. Fei will be in the Rainbow Room in New York City, while Poehler Beam from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Golden Globe 2021 Nominee

Here are 2021 Golden Globe nominees in the top four film and television categories:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

husband

Bead

Itinerant

Promising young lady

Chicago 7 test

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Upward Movement

Hamilton

music

Palm Springs

Class dance

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown (Netflix)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Ozark (Netflix)

Send (Netflix)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The great (hulu)

Shit creek (pop tv)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

For a complete list of candidates, visit the official Golden Globes website.

Golden Globes 2021 Cecil b. Dameil award and carol burnett award

This year, Jane Fonda Cecil b. DeMille is the recipient of the award, honoring those who have made an important identity in the film industry.

Norman Lear will receive the Carroll Burnett Award, which is given for outstanding and lasting contributions on television, on or off screen.

Golden Globe 2021 Presenter and Ambassador

More than a dozen Hollywood stars are set to act as presenters during the Golden Globes. This year’s Golden Globe ambassadors, assisting the presentation of the awards, are the children of Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee, directors Spike Lee and Tony Lee.

Presenters include:

