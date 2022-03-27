Curtis Blades Vs Chris Doukas Full Fight Video Highlights

Curtis Blades and Chris Doukas attend the main event of UFC Fight Night Live on Saturday 26 March from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH, making it to Australia on Sunday 27 March. The competition featured the No. 4 and No. 9 heavyweight contenders in a designated spot for a five-round matchup.

The match did not go far. The Blades claimed victory by knockout when he dropped Doukas from a straight right and then launched a flurry of strikes. The fight was officially stopped at 17 seconds in the second round.

With a victory over Naperville’s Curtis Blades, Illinois improves to 16-3, 1 NC and register a second straight win. Chris Doukas of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, went down 12-5 and suffered a second consecutive loss.

