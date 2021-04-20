Cute Inaya helped his father Kunal Khemu in sketch drawing, watching the video became a fan

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan has shared a brand new video of her daughter Inaya Khemu and husband Kunal Khemu from her Instagram account. Within the video, Inaya is seen making petting-sketches along with her father. This video of those two is turning into very viral on social media. Followers are getting a lot of love on this video.

Whereas sharing the video, Soha wrote in its caption, “Kick Artwork Your Day @kunalkemmu.” The video has acquired over one lakh likes inside an hour of being posted. Watch the lovable video right here …

Within the video shared on Instagram, you possibly can see how the father-daughter duo are busy with their artwork and sketch books. Nonetheless, as quickly because the clip ends, Inaya abandons her ebook and goes to Kunal to assist him in making artwork.

Saba Ali Khan and Shahna Goswami commented

Reacting to the submit, Soha’s sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, “Mere darling … preserve this artwork of Anni protected and blessing ….!” Actor Shahna Goswami additionally commented, “There’s a punisher in actual.!”

Followers additionally favored the video

Awala followers of Saba and Shahana have additionally given like to Inaya overtly. One fan wrote, “Soha ji good and candy video.” One other wrote, “This video made my day.” A 3rd fan commented, “Your daughter may be very candy. God bless her)”

