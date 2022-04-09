Cutie Romero wins Argentina duel against Dibu Martinez: Tottenham beat Aston Villa 4-0

In London, Argentina had a duel: emiliano martínez a. could not escape the superiority of tottenham from Christian Romero he beating 4-0 At home Aston VillaWith an outstanding performance by South Korean son hyung mino, author of Triplett. The challenge among constituents of the Albiceleste team was in favor of Cordovan, who dreams of sealing qualification for the Champions League.

From the beginning, spurs He established his footballing supremacy in the overseas arena. Asian The son made the blown away barren dibu martínez With a relentless shot from the door of the big field. villain They did not take advantage of a few arrivals in the first half to reach a tie and lost in complement. Swedish Dejan KulusewskiWith lethal left leg, pounded…