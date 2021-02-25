CW gets a thumbs up from ‘Superman & Lois’ audience!



Superman and Lois Arrows is the latest entry in the show’s long list. The CW show premiered and was critically reviewed. But what worked for the show is the audience’s approval. Superman and Lois star Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch. When Tyler was announced as the Man of Steel back in 2016, the actor was met with much unnecessary criticism from viewers who thought that the role was not a fit. But here we are in 2021, he has his own show and is actually portraying the character of the Kryptonian.

Together Super girl With its upcoming season 6 set to end, and Black Lightning was already in its final stretch, the DCTV universe needed to bring a major character to the already dwindling universe (farewell arrows). Along with Superman and Lois, Greg Berlanti has finally brought much needed maturity and responsibility to Arrowverse.

Superman and Lois are set after the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths where reality was rewritten and resulted in some major changes to Multiverse. Clark Kent and Lois Lane now have twins instead of a single son. The twins Jordan and Jonathan are 14 years old teens. The Kent-Lois family suffers from a lack of “family time” due to Clarke’s regular absence and, with teenagers living in adulthood, feelings always go hand in hand.

If you haven’t seen the pilot episode yet, we will stop here. But honestly, those who are fans of Superman and Arrowverse check out the show. Audiences are usually happy after the 1-hour length pilot and are really excited about the rest of the season. Many people have claimed that it is one of the best pilots of recent times !!

The next episode of Superman and Lois will be broadcast on 2 March 2021.