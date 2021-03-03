ENTERTAINMENT

Cybercriminals lay a trap for Bhishma director Venky Kudumula

Venky Relax Those known for superhit films like Chalo and Bhishma have fallen victim to cyber fraud. Venky Kudumula was tricked into paying a scamster Rs 66,000.

According to the latest report, cyber criminals laid a trap for Venky Kudumula by naming the Bhishma film star Nithin. The film will be screened at the upcoming International TMT Festival. Bhishma is expected to be nominated for the upcoming International TMT Festival for Rs 66,000.

Venky Kudumula recently received a call from an unknown person. He said that the film ‘Bhishma’, directed by you, was amazing. It has been decided to nominate for the International TMT Festival in six categories and pay a processing fee of Rs 66,000.

Venky Kudumula believed the person on the phone and transferred the above amount to the latter’s bank account. After a few days, the scamster once again called Venky Kudumula and requested some more money as there was some error in the registration process. With this, Venky Kudumula came under suspicion, temporarily crossing over saying that the filmmaker was talking about the nomination.

Venky Kudumula immediately approached the cyber police to file a complaint. The police registering the case are investigating based on the phone numbers used by the culprit.

