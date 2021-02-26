LATEST

Cyberpunk 2077 developers dropped out of their system after ransomware attack

CD Projek Red recently suffered a ransomware attack that kept him out of his system for a full two weeks. This has made things completely difficult for the company. Their tight schedule can probably lead to two weeks of missed deadlines and therefore late patches and updates.

The Polish company can never take a break since the release of Cyberpunk. Between the stacks that CDPR developers had, the ransomware attack was one of the last things they needed. The effects of ransomware can already be seen as the company recently had to dial a patch to fix bugs.

The patch has been set back for more than three weeks due to this particular reason. Whatever it is, it has made the work of developers very difficult and time consuming. Knowing that they are waiting for a large amount of work, there cannot be a situation to look forward to.

When was the attack?

CDPR revealed information about the attack on 9 February. Most of his employees have been out of their work for the last two weeks. The attack was launched on the company’s IT infrastructure and was briefly returned to the company.

Although the CDPR has refused to provide ransom to the hackers, it has suffered other consequences.

The company’s internal network is now separated from the Internet. Hackers also have the personal information of all employees working in the department. The company has asked its employees to freeze their company accounts to prevent leakage of information.

