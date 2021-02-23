Cyberpunk 2077 gets up to 55% off game 1 month after release

Cyberpunk 2077 is receiving huge discounts only 1 month after its full release. It is currently available for a discount of 50% on consoles and 33% on PCs.

This comes as a shock as it was the most purchased game in Steam history and is now struggling to sell all copies. However, if you’ve played the game on a previous-gen console, you can probably see it coming.

Cyberpunk was the crown jewel of the 2077 CD Projek Red and was one of the most hyped games ever. Now, it is being dubbed as the “New Crysis”, simply because the game is too difficult to render.

The stunning visuals are too much for any GPU to churn at high frames. Even the Nvidia RTX 3090 will get you below 100 fps with the maximum setting in each game. Also, along with hosting the bugs, the lack story is favoring the game in some way. All these games have made Cyberpunk 2077 “Best / Worst / Best Game of the Year”.

What are the current prices of Cyberpunk 2077?

For PS4 and Xbox One, Cyberpunk’s current prices at most retailers are $ 29.99. This would include Best Buy, which initiated a price drop due to the daily deal at the current price. Since then, the game has been available on Amazon for a similar price.

The retail version for PC is a GOG code with some Cyberpack-themed physical items available on Amazon for a 33% discount. This makes the PC version’s retail price $ 39.99. However, in other countries such as the UK, the exemption is significantly lower than in the US.

What causes low prices?

Regardless of how big a fan you are of CD Prozac Red’s previous works, there is no denying that the demand for Cyberpunk 2077 has waned. Decreasing demand is the biggest reason behind these light deals as retailers want to start washing their game.

This is especially the case for PS4 and Xbox One as it is a miracle if you can get more than 40 fps in any area of ​​the game except the loading screen. Maybe the game will bounce back in the upcoming DLC ​​but we’ll have to wait and see.

