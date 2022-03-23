Cyberpunk 2077 update: the complete patch note in French (gameplay, quests…) | Xbox One

While CD Projekt RED has just announced that a new game The Witcher was in development under the Unreal Engine 5, the studio today presents the content of the new update of Cyberpunk 2077.

A new update for Cyberpunk 2077

If the title is finally playable in good conditions on the new generation consoles, there are still some problems to be solved. Update 1.52 should notably fix several gameplay, animation and UI issues.

Quest related issues Automatic Love, Blistering Love, Epistrophy, With a Little Help from My Friends, The Ride, Path of Glory, Life During Wartime and I Fought the Law are for example resolved.

This update should be available on all platforms very soon. You will find below the entire patch note in French.

The complete patch note in French

Gameplay

Fixed a bug that could cause crashed cars or multiple nomad vehicles to appear in traffic when driving fast.

Fixed a bug where the first equip animation could display repeatedly after picking up a throwing knife.

The Journalist Flap Vest with Laminated Armor can now be picked up as loot in Japantown.

Fixed a bug where the scout grenade would highlight non-hostile NPCs.

Fixed a bug that reversed the camera axis when zooming in after using the Take Control quick hack on a device.

Quests

You can no longer buy back an apartment renovation that you already own.

Added shower interaction in the nomad camp.

It is no longer possible to hack the apartment in Northside before completing Act 1.

Fixed a bug where combat events and some open world scenes could remain disabled after discovering Afterlife until you fast traveled to Watson.

Automatic Love – Hitting a wall in the elevator of Mega Building H8 no longer results in instant death.

Blistering Love – Fixed a bug where Johnny could disappear if you left the cabin before interacting with the spotlight, blocking progress.

Cyberpsycho Spotted: Demons of War – Fixed a bug where it was impossible to progress past the “Search the area to gather information” objective. “.

Epistrophy – Fixed a bug where the quest could reappear in the journal instead of being marked as failed when you failed to pick up one of the taxis.

I Fought The Law – Fixed a bug where River could drive erratically out of the market area and push V out of bounds of the map.

Life During Wartime – Fixed a bug where choosing two blue dialogue options when arriving at the crash site would block progress.

Path of Glory – The optional objective “Get dressed. can now be completed even if you have collected the clothes before it spawns.

Intelligence – Fixed a bug where the doors to Lizzie’s were closed at times they were supposed to be open, blocking progress.

The Rendezvous – Fixed a bug where Dex would drive zigzag when leaving.

With a Little Help from My Friends – Fixed a bug where holocalls and text messages could get blocked if you told Saul about Panam’s plan while the nomads were leaving.

open world

Fixed a bug where summoned vehicles could spawn far from the player.

Corpo Plaza suicidal corps no longer get back up after falling.

Fixed a bug where an Onslaught in progress in Arroyo was not visible on the map, hindering The Jungle achievement progress.

Contract: Farewell, Night City – Fixed a bug where arriving in the area would not trigger the quest.

Contract: Too Good For Them – Fixed a bug where the optional objective “Park Iris’ car in the garage.” could not be completed if you stopped in front of the garage.

Contract: Bad Loser – Fixed a bug where all enemies inside the Casino remained friendly.

Dark Man: The Challenge – Fixed a bug where the Rayfield Caliburn was not spawning.

Interface

Added a quest indicator for Fixer rewards when first found in the Hideout.

Opening menus while playing a shard will no longer crash the game.

It is no longer possible to change the position of the marker while you pass the time.

Fixed a bug where the loot UI could flicker and change before you picked up the item.

Fixed a bug where the quest name A Favor for a Friend could be displayed incorrectly instead of the name of some tracked quests.

Visual

Fixed missing or misplaced animations and objects in some scenes.

Fixed various animation bugs related to aerial kills with the Hidden Dragon perk.

Fixed a bug where sandstorms could appear in scenes where they weren’t supposed to be.

Fixed a bug where foliage was not affected by weather conditions.

Polycarbonate sports sunglasses are no longer visible when switching between third person and first person views while driving.

Console Specific Changes

Memory improvements and crash fixes on next-gen consoles.

Minor interface optimizations.

[PlaySation 5] Importing a save while not connected to PlayStation Network will no longer block the option to continue the game.

[PlaySation 5] Fixed a bug where a corrupted save was created when the player tried to import a PlayStation 4 save when no save was exported.

[PlaySation] Fixed a bug where the “Press [touche Options] to continue” was registering the keypress with a delay.

[PlaySation 5] Wet roads now display as many reflections as on the PC version.

[PlaySation 5/Xbox Series X] Changing presets in Video Settings no longer sets all graphics options to YES automatically.

[Xbox One/Xbox Series X] Disconnecting the controller and opening the pause menu simultaneously will no longer freeze the player.

Changes specific to Google STADIA