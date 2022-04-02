Cyborg John Abraham, but that’s about it- Cinema express

Cybernetics? Super-soldiers? John Abraham? I was down with the premise of Attack. It sounded like a good bet. Bloatedly enthusiastic sci-fi has its place in action cinema (If you grew up with The Terminatorthat is, or RoboCop). Again, the casting in these movies is crucial. In recent years, John’s characters have lost all touch with ordinary reality. They emit absolute patriotism and almost no emotions. He’s played a mix of cops, vigilantes, and military personnel. A cyborg, naturally, seemed like the next step.

Cast: John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah

Director: Lakshya Raj Anand

Yet Attack comes a cropper. The film is too loud, too scattershot and scatterbrained, to qualify as entertainment. It begins with Indian…