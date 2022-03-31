Cycling journalist, podcaster and author Richard Moore has died

Revered and well-known cycling journalist Richard Moore, author and founder of The Cycling Podcast, has died.

The Scotsman died on Monday, March 28. It is not yet known how he died.

A former racer who did well in the domestic scene, he represented both Great Britain and Scotland, most memorably at the 1998 Commonwealth Games.

Later, Moore became one of the foremost cycling journalists around the world.

they wrote cycling weekly for many years, as well as Guardian, Sunday Times, Rouler, CyclingNews, Procycling Magazine, as well as several Scottish publications including Herald And Scotsman.

Moore was also an award-winning author who chronicled the life of Robert Miller, his book In search of Robert Miller…