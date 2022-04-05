Cycling on TV 6 Apr 2022 | Unofficial Sprinters World Cup in Skaldeprij and continuation of the Basque Country

Enough food for the racing enthusiast on Wednesday 6th April. Both Scheldeprijs, the third leg of the Tour of the Basque Country, and the second leg of the Circuit de la Sarthe are on schedule with several entertaining finals. in the leader’s jersey Tells you where and what time you can turn!

TV and Times Scheldeprijs 2022

Fabio Jacobsen, Tim Merlier, Jasper Phillipsson, Dylan Groenewegen, Sam Bennett and many others. The majority of the International Sprinters Guild takes place on the departure of the strongly occupied Schaldeprij, usually on Wednesday 6 April, which is also occasionally World Championship for Sprinters is called. In the streets of Shoten they will most likely fight for victory, but rain and wind can hinder the work. The match can be watched live sporza, Channel One, from 2.40 pm. It is expected to end a few hours later at around 5.30 pm. From 3 pm onwards the race can also be followed…