Cycling world mourns death of journalist Richard Moore: ‘an incredible man who touched so many lives’

The cycling world has united in mourning following the devastating death of journalist, author and podcaster Richard Moore.

Winner of several awards for his work, the Scotsman passed away on Monday, March 28. The Cycling Podcast, which he co-founded in 2013, described his loss as a “tragedy” and called him a “power of nature, innocent but above all united”.

From current riders to journalist colleagues, many celebrities in the sport have taken to Twitter to express grief over Moore’s passing, sharing many of his personal stories.

Chris Froome, winner of the Seven Grand Tours, said:

What an incredibly sad news. My thoughts and condolences to his family and friends. Working with Richard was always an absolute pleasure. He will be sorely missed.30 March 2022 See more

Moore wrote a book…