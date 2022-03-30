Cycling world mourns death of journalist Richard Moore: 'an incredible man who touched so many lives'

The cycling world has united in mourning following the devastating death of journalist, author and podcaster Richard Moore.

Winner of several awards for his work, the Scotsman passed away on Monday, March 28. The Cycling Podcast, which he co-founded in 2013, described his loss as a “tragedy” and called him a “power of nature, innocent but above all united”.


