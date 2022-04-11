Cyclone detected nuggets near Karratha

From conventional grams to tons of gold, ASX-listed Cyclone Metals is pulling nuggets weighing 20.5 grams from its wholly owned Nicole River project about 10 kilometers east of Karratha in Western Australia’s West Pilbara region.

The latest nuggets come from 18 test pits excavated in January and total 76 grams of the precious yellow metal. Explorer says that with the latest results, planning for the first drill program will now begin.

The Sub Audio Magnetics, or ‘SAM’ survey that began in October 2021 has now been completed and interpreted and Cyclone said the test pits are now located on the interpreted SAM structures for verification.

Importantly, the positive results of the test pits indicate that the survey has been successful in identifying…