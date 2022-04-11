Cyclone Philly: Northland locals urged to be prepared for more heavy rain at 140 km/h

Emergency services are warning Northlanders to prepare for an upcoming “significant weather event”. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Emergency services along the east coast of Northland on the way to an ex-tropical cyclone in the Pacific warn locals to prepare for heavy rain and severe thunderstorms up to 140 km/h.

The MetService predicts Cyclone Philly to be a “significant weather event” that is expected to pass offshore Northland at around 8 a.m. tomorrow and last until 2 p.m. the next day.

However, uncertainty remains as to the exact track of the storm as its path may change as the system approaches New Zealand.

The latest track map for Cyclone Philly The colored cone on the track shows the uncertainty in Philly's central position.


