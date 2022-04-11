Cyclone Philly: Northland locals urged to be prepared for more heavy rain at 140 km/h

Emergency services are warning Northlanders to prepare for an upcoming “significant weather event”. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Emergency services along the east coast of Northland on the way to an ex-tropical cyclone in the Pacific warn locals to prepare for heavy rain and severe thunderstorms up to 140 km/h.

The MetService predicts Cyclone Philly to be a “significant weather event” that is expected to pass offshore Northland at around 8 a.m. tomorrow and last until 2 p.m. the next day.

However, uncertainty remains as to the exact track of the storm as its path may change as the system approaches New Zealand.