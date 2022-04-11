Cyclone Philly to hit the North Island from Tuesday

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected over the northern and eastern North Island from tomorrow as Cyclone Philly moves towards the North Island.

The storm could first hit Northland and then track into the eastern parts of the island, raising concerns about Tairavity, an area devastated by recent floods.

MetService duty forecaster Raveen Das told morning report Some coastal areas may receive at least 100 mm of rain in 24 hours.

He said based on the current forecast track at this stage, it is likely to reach the northern and eastern coastal areas of the Upper North Island on Tuesday, before gradually moving forward, crossing the eastern Gulf of Plenty and Gisborne on Wednesday. happened…