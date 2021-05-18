Cyclone Tauktae damaged Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s office

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan informed fans on Monday night that his office Janak was flooded after the cyclone Taukata arrived in Mumbai. Thespian also shared in his blog how ‘Sheds and shelters for some employees‘ To ‘Was blown‘।

“There is a terrible silence in the middle of the cyclone .. Fast and heavy rain throughout the day .. Trees fell, Leakage, Sensitive parent office floods .. Plastic cover sheets still in readiness for heavy monsoon, Broke down .. sheds and shelters for some employees, “they wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan further shared that his employees were ready to revive the situation. They them ‘Just amazing under such circumstances‘ Stating that he continued his work by getting wet in the rain. The actor then offered him clothes from his wardrobe., And they shared how they now ‘Chelsea and Jaipur proud as Pink Panther supporters‘ Were moving forward.

The Piku actor further shared how some uninvited guests came home, Due to which some sensitive members of the family were treated with extreme caution. although, Big B said he would write about it later, Or maybe never.

Let me tell you, friends of Amitabh Bachchan who have recently become millionaires १३ Announces commencement of registration. His film face, Which was to be released last month, But due to a spike in coronavirus cases in India has been postponed. Apart from this, Big B also stars Mayday with Brahmastra and Ajay Devgan with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.