Cyclone Tauktae: People dying of Corona are now devastated by Toute storm, PM Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat today

Toute hurricane during the Corona epidemic has caused havoc in many coastal areas of the country, the central government is constantly keeping an eye on the storm and its damage, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Chief Ministers of the storm affected states today. Lee Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will visit Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday to take stock of it.



PM Modi will arrive at Bhavnagar Airport at 11.30 am on Wednesday, from here he will conduct an aerial survey of Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir, Somnath and Diu. These are the areas where cyclone Tout has caused the most damage.

Due to cyclonic storm tout, 4 people lost their lives in different incidents in Gujarat, apart from this there has also been a huge loss in the coastal areas. Electric poles and trees have been uprooted, many houses and roads have also been damaged.