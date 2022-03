This Wednesday evening, voices rose once again on the set of “Touche pas mon poste” during a debate over the controversial meeting of Eric Zemour.

This isn’t (far from) the first time that “don’t touch my posts” has caused ink to flow. This time it is a violent conflict between Cyril Hanona and columnist Geraldine Mellet that is causing discussion.

In a marked political context as the presidential elections approached, Hanona wanted to return to the meeting of Eric Zemour, during which a crowd of supporters chanted “Macron, the killer!”. When he asked his columnists to react to the footage, he…