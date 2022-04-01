Cyril Hanouna is extremely saddened at "TPMP" after allegations of Geraldine Mellett live ...

Wednesday, March 30, set don’t touch my tv Feather C8 It was the scene of heated arguments and skirmishes. This was the case between Cyril Hanona and Geraldine Mallet. In the presence of Laurent Fontaine, who attempted to literally deal with Eric Zemour and his extremists. “Fachos”, “Reactions” And “Homophobe”The columnist declared: “The Nazi salute in Villepinte is not angry…” Angry, before being bitten by Baba. “Teachers like you, we’re fed up! Lessons like you who are going to tell the French ‘We have to vote for this’, we’re fed up!”He launched before continuing: “You’re still giving lessons. Have a little respect for the French. Let me talk, you’re unbearable!” He turned. “The French, they do what they want. They are not like you, with a comfortable salary, with a very good life…”.

Words that were not happy …