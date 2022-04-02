Cyril Rioli celebrates a goal for Hawthorn against Richmond

Cyril Rioli’s revelations put Hawthorne chairman Jeff Kennett under more scrutiny

Jeff Kennett has been under increased pressure to step down as AFL club Hawthorne president following revelations about the treatment of Cyril Rioli and the Premiership star’s family.

In a report in The Age on Saturday, Rioli said he would not return to the club while Kennett would remain in his position.

The four-time flag hero’s stance is the result of a series of issues that Rioli said had broken down during his time between Hawthorne and his Indigenous players…


