Cyril Rioli’s revelations put Hawthorne chairman Jeff Kennett under more scrutiny

Jeff Kennett has been under increased pressure to step down as AFL club Hawthorne president following revelations about the treatment of Cyril Rioli and the Premiership star’s family.

key points: Cyril Rioli reveals fractured relationship between Hawthorne and its indigenous players over multiple issues from 2008 to 2018

Cyril Rioli reveals fractured relationship between Hawthorne and its indigenous players over multiple issues from 2008 to 2018 A pro-Hawthorne group has called for President Jeff Kennett to step down

A pro-Hawthorne group has called for President Jeff Kennett to step down Rioli’s manager Adam Ramanuskas says Rioli will be a valuable addition to the mentoring role for any club

In a report in The Age on Saturday, Rioli said he would not return to the club while Kennett would remain in his position.

The four-time flag hero’s stance is the result of a series of issues that Rioli said had broken down during his time between Hawthorne and his Indigenous players…