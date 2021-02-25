‘Czech’ Today by USA Premier Pride Cinema – TheMiracleTech

Nitin’s much awaited film CHECK is the movie premiere in the US today. The film is written and directed by National Award winning director Chandra Shekhar Yeleti. The trailer promises an intelligent and fast-paced crime thriller with a well-written screenplay.

The film revolves around a death sentence, marked as “traitor” and “terrorist”. This narrative sparked the interest of the audience. What did the male protagonist call such harsh names? However, he reluctantly finds himself in a game of rigging against him. They are less likely to survive the court debacle and the trauma of prison.

There is only one ray of hope, a game of mind: chess. He has no choice but to fight his enemies physically and intellectually while playing his tricks on the chess board.

The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Warriors. The music is composed by Kalani Malik, while the cinematography is by Rahul Srivastava and edited by Sanal Anirudhan. Production of the film V. Anand Prasad has under the banner of Bhava Creations.

Overseas release by Pride Cinema

