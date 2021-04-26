CZN Burak (Burak Özdemir) Wiki, Biography, Age, Images, Hotel

Burak Özdemir well-known by the nick title “CZN Burak” (born March 24, 1995). He was born and introduced up in Yayladağı, Southern Turkey. Burak is an professional Turkish culinary specialist who’s well-known for his cooking model. He grew to become an enormous web sensation due to his smiling face and distinctive presentation of his cooking abilities.

In line with sources, Burak has labored as Meals and Beverage Supervisor of the Hilton Backyard Inn, and Yacht Membership Supervisor at Dogus Holdings. Now, he owns the Hatay Civilizations Desk (Turkish Hatay Desk of Civilizations) chain of eating places, which consists of 4 branches and a primary abroad department in Dubai. He additionally shared some images with Christina Ronaldo, Will Smith, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Keerthy Suresh, Sania Mirza, Nora Fatehi, Alexandra Mary Hirschi, and extra. He is among the comparable web sensational cooks Nusret Gokce referred to as Salt Bae.

CZN Burak Biography

Title Burak Ozdemir Actual Title Burak Ozdemir Nickname CZN Burak, Chef Burak Career Chef and Restaurateur Date of Start March 24, 1995 Age 26 as of 2021 Zodiac signal But to be up to date Household Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date

Siblings: Ugur & Aylin Marital Standing Single Affairs/Girlfriend But to be up to date Spouse But to be up to date Youngsters Islam Faith But to be up to date Instructional Qualification Graduate Faculty But to be up to date Faculty Anadolu College Hobbies Music, Dance, Touring. Start Place Yayladagi, Southern Turkey Hometown Yayladagi, Southern Turkey Present Metropolis Dubai, UAE Nationality Turkish

CZN Burak Official Social Profiles

Twitter: twitter.com/CznBurak

Instagram: instagram.com/cznburak/

Fb: fb.com/cznburak/

YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UCUcfej7lPDoeqTlferD2mcw

Attention-grabbing Details about CZN Burak

CZN, Özdemir’s nickname, originates from Cinzano , the title of his father’s textile store

, the title of his father’s textile store He owns Hatay Medeniyetler Sofrası chain of eating places in 4 branches: Taksim, Aksaray, Etiler and Dubai.

His 40-inch Kebab could be very common.

He loves children and spreads love wherever he travels.

CZN Burak Movies

Try a number of the culinary abilities movies of CZN Burak,

CZN Burak Photographs

Right here’s the latest smiling photos of CZN Burak and together with some prime celebrities’ world wide,

