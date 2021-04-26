CZN Burak (Burak Özdemir) Wiki, Biography, Age, Images, Hotel

Burak Özdemir well-known by the nick title “CZN Burak” (born March 24, 1995). He was born and introduced up in Yayladağı, Southern Turkey. Burak is an professional Turkish culinary specialist who’s well-known for his cooking model. He grew to become an enormous web sensation due to his smiling face and distinctive presentation of his cooking abilities.
In line with sources, Burak has labored as Meals and Beverage Supervisor of the Hilton Backyard Inn, and Yacht Membership Supervisor at Dogus Holdings. Now, he owns the Hatay Civilizations Desk (Turkish Hatay Desk of Civilizations) chain of eating places, which consists of 4 branches and a primary abroad department in Dubai. He additionally shared some images with Christina Ronaldo, Will Smith, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Keerthy Suresh, Sania Mirza, Nora Fatehi, Alexandra Mary Hirschi, and extra. He is among the comparable web sensational cooks Nusret Gokce referred to as Salt Bae.
CZN Burak Biography
|Title
|Burak Ozdemir
|Actual Title
|Burak Ozdemir
|Nickname
|CZN Burak, Chef Burak
|Career
|Chef and Restaurateur
|Date of Start
|March 24, 1995
|Age
|26 as of 2021
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Household
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Siblings: Ugur & Aylin
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Girlfriend
|But to be up to date
|Spouse
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|Islam
|Faith
|But to be up to date
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|Anadolu College
|Hobbies
|Music, Dance, Touring.
|Start Place
|Yayladagi, Southern Turkey
|Hometown
|Yayladagi, Southern Turkey
|Present Metropolis
|Dubai, UAE
|Nationality
|Turkish
CZN Burak Official Social Profiles
Twitter: twitter.com/CznBurak
Instagram: instagram.com/cznburak/
Fb: fb.com/cznburak/
YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UCUcfej7lPDoeqTlferD2mcw
Attention-grabbing Details about CZN Burak
- CZN, Özdemir’s nickname, originates from Cinzano, the title of his father’s textile store
- He owns Hatay Medeniyetler Sofrası chain of eating places in 4 branches: Taksim, Aksaray, Etiler and Dubai.
- His 40-inch Kebab could be very common.
- He loves children and spreads love wherever he travels.
