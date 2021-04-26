CZN Burak (Burak Özdemir) Wiki, Biography, Age, Images, Hotel

LATEST

Burak Özdemir well-known by the nick title “CZN Burak” (born March 24, 1995). He was born and introduced up in Yayladağı, Southern Turkey. Burak is an professional Turkish culinary specialist who’s well-known for his cooking model. He grew to become an enormous web sensation due to his smiling face and distinctive presentation of his cooking abilities.

In line with sources, Burak has labored as Meals and Beverage Supervisor of the Hilton Backyard Inn, and Yacht Membership Supervisor at Dogus Holdings. Now, he owns the Hatay Civilizations Desk (Turkish Hatay Desk of Civilizations) chain of eating places, which consists of 4 branches and a primary abroad department in Dubai. He additionally shared some images with Christina Ronaldo, Will Smith, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Keerthy Suresh, Sania Mirza, Nora Fatehi, Alexandra Mary Hirschi, and extra. He is among the comparable web sensational cooks Nusret Gokce referred to as Salt Bae.

CZN Burak Biography

Title Burak Ozdemir
Actual Title Burak Ozdemir
Nickname CZN Burak, Chef Burak
Career Chef and Restaurateur
Date of Start March 24, 1995
Age 26 as of 2021
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Household Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Siblings: Ugur & Aylin
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Girlfriend But to be up to date
Spouse But to be up to date
Youngsters Islam
Faith But to be up to date
Instructional Qualification Graduate
Faculty But to be up to date
Faculty Anadolu College
Hobbies Music, Dance, Touring.
Start Place Yayladagi, Southern Turkey
Hometown Yayladagi, Southern Turkey
Present Metropolis Dubai, UAE
Nationality Turkish

CZN Burak Official Social Profiles

Twitter: twitter.com/CznBurak

Instagram: instagram.com/cznburak/

Fb: fb.com/cznburak/

YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UCUcfej7lPDoeqTlferD2mcw

Attention-grabbing Details about CZN Burak

  • CZN, Özdemir’s nickname, originates from Cinzano, the title of his father’s textile store
  • He owns Hatay Medeniyetler Sofrası chain of eating places in 4 branches: Taksim, Aksaray, Etiler and Dubai.
  • His 40-inch Kebab could be very common.
  • He loves children and spreads love wherever he travels.

CZN Burak Movies

Try a number of the culinary abilities movies of CZN Burak,

CZN Burak Photographs

Right here’s the latest smiling photos of CZN Burak and together with some prime celebrities’ world wide,

Thanks for visiting themiracletech. For extra biographies, click on right here.

