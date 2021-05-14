D Company Movie Premieres On Youtube In Telugu and Hindi!

Good news for the fans of Telugu films who are keenly waiting to watch the most-awaited and sensational film titled “D Company” on their phone screens. So their wait is over, the film is finally ready to stream on the streaming platform. Though the film already theatrically released on the big screens on 26th March 2021 but again this film is ready to be stream on one of the streaming platforms. The film already created a sensational amongst the audiences and now they are more excited to watch it on their phone screens. Most of you already watched the film but those who do not watch it yet and much curious to know about it.

D Company Movie Premieres On Youtube

To make their curiosity over we are present with all the relevant information of the film including star cast, storyline, releasing date, and streaming platform. The film is in the direction of the director Ram Gopal Verma and the film is produced by Sagar Machanuru. The music composer of the film is Paul Praveen and the writer of the story is Hareesh M Kotian and Ram Gopal Varma.

The star cast of the D Company Movie:-

Ashwat Kanth played the role of Dawood Ibrahim

Rudr Kanth

Naina Ganguly

Irra Mor played the role of Chitra

Abhilash Chaudhary played the role of Alamzeb

The storyline of “D Company”:-

The genre of the film is based on crime, action, and thriller and for all those who love to watch the gangster’s action kind of film, this film is for you. In this film, the dark side of India’s underworld business is revealing. It is portraying the true story behind the underworld business in which a Mumbai-based gang is lead by underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim and Dawood’s role is played by Aswat Kanth. To know much about the film just watch it and share the reviews with us. Those who did not watch the trailer yet can watch it on Youtube.

Releasing Platform, Date, and Reviews

The film is releasing on 15th May 2021 on the streaming platform Youtube which means the film is free to watch and anyone can watch it. It is releasing in Telugu and Hindi language which means South, as well as North audiences, will enjoy it together. The film will surely receive love from the audiences as the acting of the actors is mindblowing and each character played their role powerfully. So watch it only on Youtube and share your opinion with us.