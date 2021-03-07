D-Day – TheMiracleTech for two big directors on Shivratri

Nag Ashwin and Anil Ravipudi are successful directors among the new generation of filmmakers of Telugu cinema. The former is known for making beautiful plays like Yavade Subrahmanyam and Mahanti. The latter is known for delivering commercial super hits such as Supreme, Raja the Great, F2 and Sarleeru Nikevaru.

Both are now locking horns as producers. Nag Ashwin has produced alongside Jati Rathanalu, while Anil Ravipudi has made his debut acting as a singer. Both these films are scheduled to hit the screens on 11 March.

Zaithi Rathanalu and Gali Sampat are generating good buzz among the audience. The trailer of both films received good response from the audience. Even advance booking is being sold in many areas. Naveen is the lead protagonist of Rathinalu, while Shri Vishnu and Rajendra Prasad are playing the lead roles in Goli Sampat. This is a litmus test for both Nagi and Anil as producers. We have to see who will emerge as the winner in the end.

