D1A: Anderlecht teaches Charleroi a lesson and returns to Top 4 (4-0)

The Mauves made short work of the Zebras, who would have to wait before officially validating their ticket to Playoff 2.

DOn Sunday evening, Anderlecht won a 4–0 Sporting duel against Charleroi at Parc Astrid. Thanks to this big win and La Gantois’s split with Cercle, Anderlecht would have his fate as his qualification for Playoff 1 during the final day in his hands. Charleroi will participate in Playoff 2.

RSCA showed their intentions from the start of the match, circling the surface of the zebra and multiplying the opportunities, with a well-stopped Koumé effort by Kofi (10th) and Rafelov found by a cross from Gomez (13th). A target out of K was involved. ) Carolo Dorman nonetheless sabotaged himself by offering a ready target to Koume, who was quick to send Prasad into the back of the net after a combination…