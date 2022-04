The classic leg of the Belgian Football Championship came to an end on Sunday.

union – bershoto

Interrupted by bearshot goons in the 82nd minute when the score was 0–0, the union meeting was definitively halted a few minutes later.

Saint-Trund – Standard

Again feverish and powerless, sometimes miserable, standard shutdown in Saint-Trónd, a frightening season on all fronts. A season that will last, no offense in the history books for its actors…