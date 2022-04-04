D1A: Winners of Charleroi (4-0), RSC Anderlecht can dream of playoffs

Thanks to their big win against Sporting Charleroi (4-0), RSC Anderlecht are back in fourth place in Division 1A and now take their fate in their own hands in the race for Playoff 1.

RSC Anderlecht showed their intentions from the start of this Sporting duel, circled the surface of Zebres Carolos and multiplied the opportunities, with a well-stopped effort by Koumi (10th) and a cross from Gomez found by Rafelov. included a target. (13th). Carolo Dorman nevertheless sabotaged himself by offering a goal made in the communeJoe didn’t hesitate to send Offer into the back of the net after combining with Versaceren (1-0, 19th).

The Anderlech metronome crushed his shot on a 4-star opportunity at the entrance six meters (25th), before Zirczyk put Kofi to work on leaping from inside the field (31st). The people of Anderlecht…