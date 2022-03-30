DA News Today | 7th Pay Commission: DA for central govt employees hiked by 3% to 34%

The central government has announced a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees. As per the announcement, the DA has been hiked by 3% to 34% from 31% earlier. The hike announced will be effective from January 1, 2022.

The hike in DA will not only benefit central government employees but will also benefit central government pensioners and family pensioners getting pension from the central government. They will get this hike in the form of Dearness Relief (DR).



