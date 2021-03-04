Daaghi Movie Review and Rating: Comedy Action Movie of Santhanam and Yogi Babu

war film: Dagalti is Santhanam’s latest film to be seen on January 31, 2020. Dagalti is an action comedy in Tamil language, written and directed by Vijay Anand. The film stars Santhanam, Yogi Babu, Ritika Sen and Radha Ravi in ​​the lead roles.

Loading...

Hemant Pandey, Manobla, Santhana Bharti and Tarun Arora also play supporting roles in the film. The director Vijay Anand is an assistant director to veteran director Shankar, who has worked in Shivaji, Enthusiast and Vikram’s ‘I’. Vijay Narayan composed the music for the film.

Loading...

Everything about the dagalty movie

Santhanam plays the lead role with Yogi Babu which adds extra humor to the film. Dagalti is produced by SP Chaudhary’s 18 reels and Santhanam’s handmade film with Ritika Sen playing the female lead role. The film has music by Vijay Narayan and cinematography by Deepak Kumar Padhya.

Loading...

Santhanam is famous for a comedy action film. His films will mainly include humor which will make the audience fall in love with Santhanam. His recent films are Dhillu Dhuttu, A1 comedy thriller and action films for which he has a huge fan following. Similarly, Dagalti also expects a lot from the audience and fans of Santhanam.

Loading...

Loading...

The trailer was already released in which both the successive comedy Santhanam and Yogi Babu did a good job. Stealth pecs were also exclusive to Dagalti. It is trending on social media right now.

Loading...

Trickster review

Dagalti gets positive reviews on all as the comedic scenes of Santhanam and Yogi Babu were good. Dagalty Movie has a rating of 3.2 / 5. So Dagalty will be the best movie of the week to enjoy this holiday season. Celebrate the weekend by watching this film in the cinema with friends and family.