Dadasaheb Phalke Award To Be Conferred On Rajinikanth | India News – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

NEW DELHI: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has been chosen for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in what marks another milestone in the accomplishment-studded career of the actor who boasts of an ardent fan following running into millions.The choice of the iconic actor, a Maharashtrian who was born as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad and worked as a bus conductor in Bengaluru and who can with his mannerisms and stylised dialogue delivery send his devotees into raptures, was made by a jury comprising legendary singer Asha Bhonsle, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Bollywood veteran Biswajit Chatterjee, singer Shankar Mahadevan and filmmaker Subhash Ghai.The announcement by I&B minister Prakash Javadekar, which came in the middle of the campaign for the Tamil Nadu polls, was celebrated by many, including PM Narendra Modi.“Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality… that’s Rajinikanth ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him,” the PM tweeted.

Rajinikanth responded, “My heartfelt thanks to the government of India, respected and dearest Narendra Modiji, Prakash Javadekarji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty.”

The actor was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian decoration, by the Modi government in 2016. Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi K Palaniswami and DMK chief M K Stalin expressed joy over the recognition for the actor. Union ministers for defence and home, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah respectively, and BJP chief J P Nadda were among those who took to Twitter to celebrate the honour for Rajinikanth.

Javadekar said, “For about 50 years, Rajinikanth has been the uncrowned king of the film world.”